How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will lock horns on the European stage for the very first time as they square off in the opening leg of their all-German Champions League Round of 16 showdown on Wednesday.

It’s been just over a fortnight since these two Bundesliga heavyweights last faced off at the BayArena. On that occasion, Xabi Alonso's side held the upper hand but couldn’t break the deadlock, eventually settling for a goalless draw.

That stalemate was enough for Bayern to keep their eight-point cushion at the summit of the Bundesliga, keeping their title pursuit firmly on course. However, Leverkusen can take confidence from their recent record against the Bavarians, having now gone six games unbeaten in this fixture since September 2022.

When Bayern adopted an unusually cautious approach in that February encounter, Vincent Kompany will likely demand a more assertive display this time, urging his team to dictate proceedings and seize control of the contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 2.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Allianz Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

The reigning German champions are optimistic that Joshua Kimmich will be fit for this crucial showdown, having returned to light training over the weekend. Meanwhile, speculation is swirling in Germany that the midfield dynamo could soon commit his future to the club with a long-term contract extension.

Elsewhere, Eric Dier and Aleksandar Pavlovic were absent from team training on Sunday due to minor illnesses, while Jamal Musiala, João Palhinha, and Alphonso Davies—who delivered the decisive moment against Celtic—were also sidelined with minor knocks. However, all five are expected to recover in time to feature.

Leading the charge up front, Harry Kane remains in red-hot form, and no player has been involved in more Champions League goals since the start of last season than the prolific English striker.

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Piero Hincapie returns to the fold after serving a suspension over the weekend, providing a timely boost for the visitors. However, fellow defender Jeanuel Belocian remains sidelined for the long haul.

Meanwhile, Martin Terrier is the only other fitness concern at the moment. Despite having the majority of his squad at his disposal, Xabi Alonso opted for a full-strength lineup in their last outing, leaving nothing to chance ahead of this crucial European clash.

