How to watch today's Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bayer Leverkusen will have a difficult challenge on their host as they host Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League Round-of-16 at the BayArena on Tuesday.

Harry Kane scored a brace in that game to secure a 3-0 win for the Bundesliga leaders. The hosts will need to play the game aggressively from the off to mount a miraculous comeback.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

The match will be played at the BayArena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Leverkusen will be without defender Mukiele, who is serving a suspension, while Jeanuel Belocian has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Robert Andrich remains doubtful due to illness, and star forward Florian Wirtz is not expected to be available until early April.

Bayern Munich team news

Joshua Kimmich is a guaranteed starter and could once again be paired with Leon Goretzka in a double pivot.

In terms of injuries for Bayern, Manuel Neuer remains sidelined with a calf injury and is not anticipated to return until late March.

