How to watch today's AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between AZ Alkmaar and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Dutch contenders AZ Alkmaar will play host to Turkish powerhouses Galatasaray at the AFAS Stadion on Thursday, as they battle in the first leg of their Europa League playoff tie.

The stakes couldn't be higher, with the winner of this two-legged showdown set to lock horns with either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16 next month.

AZ Alkmaar have transformed their home ground into a fortress, clinching victory in eight of their last nine matches on familiar turf. They’ll be looking to maintain that impressive streak when they square off against a Galatasaray side that has struggled on the road in this competition.

The Turkish giants have failed to win any of their last seven away games in the Europa League, with their troubles away from home highlighted by a defeat to Ajax during the group stage.

When these two sides locked horns back in November, the game ended 1-1, despite AZ Alkmaar being reduced to ten men. Since that encounter, the Dutch outfit have only gone from strength to strength, securing statement wins over Roma, Ajax, and Twente on their home patch.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Europa League match between AZ Alkmaar and Galatasaray will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 10.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage AFAS Stadion

The UEFA Europa League match between AZ Alkmaar and Galatasaray will be played at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 8 pm GTM on Thursday, February 13, in the UK.

Team news & squads

AZ Alkmaar team news

AZ Alkmaar will have to make do without Ruben van Bommel and Ibrahim Sadiq, who remain sidelined due to injury, while Kristijan Belic is unavailable for Thursday's clash after picking up his third yellow card of the campaign on matchday eight.

With Belic suspended, the midfield partnership will likely see either Jordy Clasie or Kees Smit—who found the net against Galatasaray earlier this season—line up alongside Peer Koopmeiners in the heart of the pitch. Further forward, Sven Mijnans, fresh off a brace against Ferencvaros, is expected to retain his role as the creative force in the number 10 spot.

Troy Parrott, who has been AZ's chief goal threat this season with 16 goals across all competitions, including two in his last two Europa League outings, is set to lead the line again. Flanking him will be the dynamic duo of Jayden Addai and Mayckel Lahdo, providing width and attacking support.

Galatasaray team news

On the Galatasaray front, Mauro Icardi, Yunus Akgun, and Ismail Jakobs have all been ruled out due to injuries, while Victor Osimhen, Davinson Sanchez, and Lucas Torreira are suspended after accumulating too many bookings in the competition.

However, new arrivals Alvaro Morata and Carlos Cuesta have been drafted into the Europa League squad and are in contention to feature from the start. Meanwhile, recent signings Ahmed Kutucu, Mario Lemina, and Przemyslaw Frankowski have not been registered for this round.

In terms of tactical adjustments, Berkan Kutlu may once again be deployed in a left-back or left wing-back role, while Kerem Demirbay is likely to return to the midfield engine room, partnering Gabriel Sara in the center of the park.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

AZ Last match GAL 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins AZ Alkmaar 1 - 1 Galatasaray 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Useful links