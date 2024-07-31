How to watch today's Australia Women vs USWNT Summer Olympics game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Australia will take on United States Women's National Team (USWNT) in the group stage of the Olympics at the Orange Velodrome Stadium on Wednesday.
The USWNT have already booked their ticket to the quarter-final and will be hoping to conclude the group stage with maximum points. Australia are still fighting for their ticket and must win this game to stand a chance of progression.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Australia vs USWNT kick-off time
|Date:
|July 31, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 am BST
|Venue:
|Orange Velodrome Stadium
The match will be played at the Orange Velodrome Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 6 am BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Australia vs USWNT online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Discovery+ and Eurosport 2 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Australia team news
Australia's manager Tony Gustavsson might consider altering the lineup from Sunday's match against Zambia.
Michelle Heyman may earn a spot in the starting eleven after coming off the bench to score the decisive goal in their thrilling 6-5 win.
Australia Women possible XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Kennedy, Hunt, Catley; Raso, Wheeler, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Fowler; Heyman.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Micah, Arnold
|Defenders:
|Torpey, Polkinghorne, Catley, Carpenter, Kennedy, Hunt
|Midfielders:
|Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Egmond, Fowler, Yallop, Wheeler
|Forwards:
|Heyman, Vine, Foord, Raso
USWNT team news
The participation of USWNT forward Jaedyn Shaw is questionable for this game, having missed the first two games with a leg injury.
Additionally, the team needs to evaluate Tierna Davidson's condition after she had to leave the field in the first half of the game against Germany.
USWNT possible XI: Naeher; Fox, Girma, Sonnet, Nighswonger; Horan, Coffey, Albert; Rodman, Williams, Swanson.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Naeher, Murphy
|Defenders:
|Sonnett, Davidson, Fox, Krueger, Girma, Nighswonger
|Midfielders:
|Albert, Horan, Lavelle, Coffey, Bethune
|Forwards:
|Rodman, Dunn, Williams, Swanson, Smith
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|30/11/21
|Australia 1 - 1 United States
|Friendly
|27/11/21
|Australia 0 - 3 United States
|Friendly
|05/08/21
|Australia 3 - 4 United States
|Olympics
|27/07/21
|United States 0 - 0 Australia
|Olympics
|05/04/19
|United States 5 - 3 Australia
|Friendly