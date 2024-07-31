This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Swanson celebrate USWNT GermanyGetty
Summer Olympics
team-logo
Stade Orange Velodrome
team-logo
watch on discovery+
GOAL

How to watch today's Australia Women vs USWNT Summer Olympics game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Summer OlympicsAustralia vs USAAustraliaUSA

How to watch the Olympics match between Australia and USA, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Australia will take on United States Women's National Team (USWNT) in the group stage of the Olympics at the Orange Velodrome Stadium on Wednesday.

The USWNT have already booked their ticket to the quarter-final and will be hoping to conclude the group stage with maximum points. Australia are still fighting for their ticket and must win this game to stand a chance of progression.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Australia vs USWNT kick-off time

Date:July 31, 2024
Kick-off time:6 am BST
Venue:Orange Velodrome Stadium

The match will be played at the Orange Velodrome Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 6 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Australia vs USWNT online - TV channels & live streams

discovery+Watch here
Eurosport 2Watch here

The match will be shown live on Discovery+ and Eurosport 2 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Australia team news

Australia's manager Tony Gustavsson might consider altering the lineup from Sunday's match against Zambia.

Michelle Heyman may earn a spot in the starting eleven after coming off the bench to score the decisive goal in their thrilling 6-5 win.

Australia Women possible XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Kennedy, Hunt, Catley; Raso, Wheeler, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Fowler; Heyman.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Micah, Arnold
Defenders:Torpey, Polkinghorne, Catley, Carpenter, Kennedy, Hunt
Midfielders:Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Egmond, Fowler, Yallop, Wheeler
Forwards:Heyman, Vine, Foord, Raso

USWNT team news

The participation of USWNT forward Jaedyn Shaw is questionable for this game, having missed the first two games with a leg injury.

Additionally, the team needs to evaluate Tierna Davidson's condition after she had to leave the field in the first half of the game against Germany.

USWNT possible XI: Naeher; Fox, Girma, Sonnet, Nighswonger; Horan, Coffey, Albert; Rodman, Williams, Swanson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Naeher, Murphy
Defenders:Sonnett, Davidson, Fox, Krueger, Girma, Nighswonger
Midfielders:Albert, Horan, Lavelle, Coffey, Bethune
Forwards:Rodman, Dunn, Williams, Swanson, Smith

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
30/11/21Australia 1 - 1 United StatesFriendly
27/11/21Australia 0 - 3 United StatesFriendly
05/08/21Australia 3 - 4 United StatesOlympics
27/07/21United States 0 - 0 AustraliaOlympics
05/04/19United States 5 - 3 AustraliaFriendly

Useful links

Advertisement