How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Getafe La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Getafe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Madrid derby takes centre stage this weekend at the Metropolitano, where Atletico Madrid, now one of La Liga's most entertaining sides, host a resilient Getafe team.

Diego Simeone has faced significant scrutiny this season for failing to adapt and modernize Atletico Madrid's trademark 'Cholismo' approach. However, recent weeks suggest a turning point for Los Rojiblancos, who have thrust themselves back into La Liga's title race.

Their latest domestic fixture showcased their resilience, as they edged past Sevilla in a pulsating encounter at the Metropolitano. Despite trailing 3-1 midway through the second half, Atleti staged a dramatic comeback, sealing a 4-3 victory courtesy of a stoppage-time strike from Antoine Griezmann.

Few managers have epitomized the aggression and grit of 'Cholismo' better than Jose Bordalas, who has restored Getafe's competitive edge in his second spell at the helm. Despite working with a limited squad, he has kept his team above the relegation zone, steering them to punch well above their weight.

Their recent triumph was a narrow but crucial 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Espanyol at the Coliseum. An 83rd-minute goal from Real Madrid loanee Alvaro proved decisive, reinforcing Getafe’s determination to remain in La Liga's mid-table mix.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Getafe online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Getafe will be available to watch on La Liga TV and Premier Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Riyadh Air Metropolitano

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Getafe will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 1:00 pm GMT on Sunday, December 15, 2024, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

For the hosts, injury concerns are minimal, with only Thomas Lemar remaining sidelined due to a long-term issue. Atletico's resurgence has been fuelled by Diego Simeone's frequent squad rotations, so further lineup changes can be anticipated for this matchup.

Getafe team news

On the flip side, Getafe's relatively thin squad faces a few setbacks. Mauro Arambarri will miss out due to suspension, while injuries rule out both Carles Aleña and Borja Mayoral, creating additional challenges for the visitors as they aim to spring an upset in hostile territory.

