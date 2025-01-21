+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
Riyadh Air Metropolitano
GOAL

How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday.

Atletico suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Leganes but will be confident of bouncing back in this mid-week fixture. They are 11th in the standings and have put together three wins in a row in this continental competition.

The visitors are fourth in the Champions League standings, only five points behind leaders Liverpool. A win for them here, combined with losses for competitors, could get them as high as the second spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 2Watch here

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League
Riyadh Air Metropolitano

The match will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen Probable lineups

Atletico MadridHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestB04
13
J. Oblak
15
C. Lenglet
21
J. Galan
24
R. Le Normand
14
M. Llorente
12
S. Lino
5
R. De Paul
8
P. Barrios
22
G. Simeone
19
J. Alvarez
7
A. Griezmann
1
L. Hradecky
4
J. Tah
23
N. Mukiele
12
E. Tapsoba
3
P. Hincapie
30
J. Frimpong
8
R. Andrich
10
F. Wirtz
34
G. Xhaka
20
A. Grimaldo
14
P. Schick

4-2-3-1

B04Away team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Diego Simeone

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Xabi Alonso

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico remain without Jose Gimenez, who is sidelined with a muscle injury.

Alexander Sorloth is a minor concern. However, the striker could still make the matchday squad.

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Leverkusen, on the other hand, are missing Martin Terrier, Jeanuel Belocian, Victor Boniface, and Amine Adli due to injuries.

Form

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

B04
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATM

Last 5 matches

B04

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

