How to watch today's ASEAN All Stars vs Manchester United friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between ASEAN All Stars and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United are set to kick off their short post-season tour with a friendly against the ASEAN All-Stars in Kuala Lumpur this Wednesday.

A packed house is expected at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, which holds 87,500 fans, as the Red Devils return to Malaysia for the first time since their 2009 pre-season campaign. Dubbed the Maybank Challenge Cup, the match is projected to bring in over £7 million for the club, offering a lucrative end to what has been a physically draining year, with 60 matches played across all competitions.

United closed out their Premier League season in solid fashion, sealing a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. That result offered some relief following the heartbreak of a Europa League final loss to Tottenham just days earlier.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch ASEAN All Stars vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live and exclusively on MUTV, Manchester United's official TV channel. Fans can sign up through the club's website or mobile app to catch all the action.

Once the final whistle blows, free highlights will be available across United's official site, social media pages, and YouTube. For minute-by-minute updates and in-game coverage, be sure to follow along on GOAL's Live Match Centre!

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

ASEAN All Stars vs Manchester United kick-off time

The friendly between ASEAN All Stars and Man United will be played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

It will kick off at 1:45 am BST in the UK on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Team news & squads

ASEAN All Stars team news

As for the ASEAN All-Stars, their 18-man lineup features a diverse mix: four players each from Thailand and Vietnam, two apiece from Indonesia, Cambodia, and the Philippines, and further representation from Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, and East Timor. Notably, Sandro Reyes and Amani Aguinaldo will represent the Philippines.

Manchester United team news

Ruben Amorim has named a strong travelling party for this short Asian swing, featuring several stars who'll be heading off for international duty shortly after.

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot are both involved before linking up with Portugal, while Manuel Ugarte faces a long haul across the globe to join up with Uruguay. Outgoing Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen aren't included in the travelling party, but veteran soon-to-be free-agent Jonny Evans is there on the list.

A notable — and somewhat unexpected — name on the list is Alejandro Garnacho. The winger was left out of the matchday squad on Sunday and had made his frustration clear after being limited to a late cameo in the Europa League final. With speculation swirling around a potential summer move, his inclusion certainly raises eyebrows.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links