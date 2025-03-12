+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
Emirates Stadium
Stream live on TNT
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Arsenal vs PSV Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With one foot already in the Champions League quarter-finals, Arsenal can start mapping out their next European challenge as they hold a dominant advantage over PSV Eindhoven heading into the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The Gunners all but sealed their place in the next round with a thumping 7-1 victory in Eindhoven last week, though they followed that up with a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday. Now returning to Emirates Stadium for the first time since a 1-0 defeat to West Ham last month, Mikel Arteta's men will be eager to sharpen up their home form, having won just three of their last seven matches in North London.

Meanwhile, PSV bounced back from last week's humbling defeat by grinding out a 2-1 win over Heerenveen, putting an end to a three-match losing skid. However, their away form remains a concern, with just one victory in their last seven road trips—a stretch that includes five losses. That lone success did come on the Champions League stage, as they edged past FK Crvena Zvezda in January.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
TNT Sports 4Watch here
TNT Sports UltimateWatch here

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 4, and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage
Emirates Stadium

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in North London, England, on Wednesday, March 12, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Probable lineups

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

22
D. Raya
15
J. Kiwior
4
B. White
2
W. Saliba
17
O. Zinchenko
41
D. Rice
20
Jorginho
8
M. Oedegaard
30
R. Sterling
19
L. Trossard
23
M. Merino
1
W. Benitez
18
O. Boscagli
17
Mauro Junior
6
R. Flamingo
37
R. Ledezma
5
I. Perisic
22
J. Schouten
34
I. Saibari
10
N. Lang
20
G. Til
9
L. de Jong

4-2-3-1

PSVAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Mikel Arteta

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Peter Bosz

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Arsenal team news

Arsenal fans were treated to an unexpected boost on Sunday as Gabriel Martinelli made a surprise return from a hamstring issue, coming off the bench. However, the winger faces a potential suspension if he picks up another booking, which could see Mikel Arteta exercise caution and leave him out on Wednesday.

Raheem Sterling and Jurrien Timber are also walking a disciplinary tightrope, but while the former might still get the nod in a game with little at stake, Ben White could be in line for his first start of the calendar year.

Elsewhere, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jorginho, Jakub Kiwior, and Kieran Tierney are pushing for a spot in the starting lineup, while there’s even a chance Neto could get a rare outing between the sticks. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Kai Havertz (hamstring), and Gabriel Jesus (knee) remain sidelined.

PSV Eindhoven team news

PSV boss Peter Bosz is still without Malik Tillman (leg), Ricardo Pepi (knee), and Esmir Bajraktarevic (undisclosed) but saw his squad come through their recent victory over Heerenveen unscathed.

Former Arsenal forward Lucas Perez was an unused substitute in that Eredivisie clash but won't be eligible for a reunion at the Emirates, as he is not registered for the Champions League.

Despite having already secured qualification, Bosz will want his men to show some fight rather than roll over, so expect a near full-strength Rood-Witten outfit, spearheaded by the ever-reliable Luuk de Jong, to step onto the North London turf.

Form

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PSV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/14
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

ARS

Last 5 matches

PSV

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

13

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

