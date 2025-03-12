How to watch today's Arsenal vs PSV Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With one foot already in the Champions League quarter-finals, Arsenal can start mapping out their next European challenge as they hold a dominant advantage over PSV Eindhoven heading into the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The Gunners all but sealed their place in the next round with a thumping 7-1 victory in Eindhoven last week, though they followed that up with a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday. Now returning to Emirates Stadium for the first time since a 1-0 defeat to West Ham last month, Mikel Arteta's men will be eager to sharpen up their home form, having won just three of their last seven matches in North London.

Meanwhile, PSV bounced back from last week's humbling defeat by grinding out a 2-1 win over Heerenveen, putting an end to a three-match losing skid. However, their away form remains a concern, with just one victory in their last seven road trips—a stretch that includes five losses. That lone success did come on the Champions League stage, as they edged past FK Crvena Zvezda in January.

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Emirates Stadium

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in North London, England, on Wednesday, March 12, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Arsenal fans were treated to an unexpected boost on Sunday as Gabriel Martinelli made a surprise return from a hamstring issue, coming off the bench. However, the winger faces a potential suspension if he picks up another booking, which could see Mikel Arteta exercise caution and leave him out on Wednesday.

Raheem Sterling and Jurrien Timber are also walking a disciplinary tightrope, but while the former might still get the nod in a game with little at stake, Ben White could be in line for his first start of the calendar year.

Elsewhere, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jorginho, Jakub Kiwior, and Kieran Tierney are pushing for a spot in the starting lineup, while there’s even a chance Neto could get a rare outing between the sticks. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Kai Havertz (hamstring), and Gabriel Jesus (knee) remain sidelined.

PSV Eindhoven team news

PSV boss Peter Bosz is still without Malik Tillman (leg), Ricardo Pepi (knee), and Esmir Bajraktarevic (undisclosed) but saw his squad come through their recent victory over Heerenveen unscathed.

Former Arsenal forward Lucas Perez was an unused substitute in that Eredivisie clash but won't be eligible for a reunion at the Emirates, as he is not registered for the Champions League.

Despite having already secured qualification, Bosz will want his men to show some fight rather than roll over, so expect a near full-strength Rood-Witten outfit, spearheaded by the ever-reliable Luuk de Jong, to step onto the North London turf.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

