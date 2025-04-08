How to watch today's Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will welcome record Champions League winners Real Madrid to the Emirates Stadium in London for the first-leg tie of the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The Gunners overpowered PSV 9-3 over two legs in the round of 16 stage, while Carlo Ancelotti's men edged out cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid 4-2 on penalties.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Arsenal and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Arsenal vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Emirates Stadium

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Arsenal and Real Madrid will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, April 8, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori are ruled out by injuries, while Raheem Sterling faces a ban due to accumulation of yellow cards.

In addition, Arteta will hope that Mikel Merino is cleared to start alongside Bukayo Saka in attack after the Spaniard suffered a cut to his head at Goodison Park at the weekend.

The likes of Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli should also make the XI.

Real Madrid team news

Aurelien Tchouameni will be suspended for the first leg but would have been sidelined alongside injury absentees Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy anyway.

It is to be seen if Thibaut Courtois and ex-Gunner Dani Ceballos pass late fitness tests after the duo missed the Valencia defeat over the weekend.

Nineteen-year-old goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez deputised in goal against Valencia as second-choice Andriy Lunin was dealing with a calf issue. However, in Courtois' possible absence, Lunin will start against Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, Ceballos and Vinicius Junior escaped with fines following charges of the quartet's celebrations at the Wanda Metripolitano.

