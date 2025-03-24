How to watch today's Albania vs Andorra World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Albania and Andorra, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Albania will take on Andorra in the World Cup qualifier at the Air Albania Stadium on Monday.

Albania opened their group stage campaign with a game against England and lost 2-0. Andorra's fortunes weren't different either, as they succumbed to a defeat at the hands of Latvia. Both these teams will be giving it their best shot to claim their first win of the campaign here.

The match will be shown live on Viaplay in the UK.

Albania vs Andorra kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. K Air Albania Stadium

The match will be played at the Air Albania Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Albania team news

Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is expected to miss this match after being forced off with an injury in the 82nd minute against England. As a result, Elhan Kastrati is likely to step in between the posts.

Andorra team news

Following a 1-0 loss to Latvia in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, head coach Koldo Álvarez may opt for several changes to his starting lineup in search of a better result.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp ahead of the game.

