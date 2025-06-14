How to watch today's Al Ahly vs Inter Miami FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Ahly SC and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The curtain rises on the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup this weekend, with the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida playing host to the opening clash in a landmark tournament featuring clubs from every corner of the globe.

Group A gets off to a fiery start as Al Ahly lock horns with Inter Miami, a clash that already feels decisive, with Palmeiras and Porto also lurking in the group. Both sides will view three points here as crucial to keeping their knockout stage hopes alive.

For Inter, this fixture is practically a home game, with the tie unfolding in their own backyard. That local advantage, coupled with recent form, makes them a tough ask for any opposition. After a rough patch of four winless outings, Inter Miami have bounced back with two straight victories, racking up nine goals in the process and rediscovering their groove.

Meanwhile, Egyptian giants Al Ahly are riding high on a seven-match unbeaten streak, having won their last six. They bring pedigree and grit to the pitch, carrying the weight of their storied African dominance.

All eyes will be on the Floridian outfit's star-studded lineup, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, as they go up against a club that’s no stranger to lifting silverware on the continental stage. Expect fireworks in Miami.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Ahly SC vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The 2025 Club World Cup match between Al Ahly SC and Inter Miami CF will be shown live on DAZN in the United Kingdom.

Live updates can be found here on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Ahly SC vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. A Hard Rock Stadium

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Ahly SC and Inter Miami CF will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 1 am BST on Sunday, June 14, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Ahly SC team news

Al Ahly are likely to stick with a familiar 4-2-3-1 formation when they take on Inter Miami in their FIFA Club World Cup opener. Boss Jose Riveiro will be without the services of Mohamed Abdallah, Reda Slim, and Samir Maohamed, all sidelined through injury.

Inter Miami CF team news

On the other dugout, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano is dealing with an even heavier injury list, as six Inter Miami players have been ruled out ahead of Sunday's clash. Noah Allen is expected to slot in at left-back in place of the unavailable Jordi Alba, while Benjamin Cremaschi is tipped to partner Sergio Busquets in midfield following Yannick Bright's absence.

Tactically, Mascherano looks set to deploy a 4-4-2 setup, spearheaded by the iconic pairing of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The Argentine maestro has been on a tear recently, bagging five goals in his last three appearances, and he’ll be eager to make his mark as Inter kick off their Club World Cup campaign.

What should Percy Tau do next? Stick with Al Ahly Move back to the PSL Head back to European football Reunite with Pitso in Saudi Arabia 6201 Votes

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links