How to watch today's Ajax vs Celtic pre-season friendly: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Ajax and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic are gearing up to take on Dutch giants Ajax in the inaugural Como Cup, fresh off a statement win that sent a clear message ahead of the new season.

Brendan Rodgers' men turned heads with a commanding 4-0 victory over Newcastle United at Celtic Park, giving fans an exciting preview of what could be in store for the upcoming Scottish Premiership campaign. The Hoops put on a show, with Arne Engels, Johnny Kenny, Yang Hyun-jun, and Liam Scales all getting on the scoresheet.

Despite Eddie Howe rolling out a near full-strength Magpies lineup featuring stars like Bruno Guimaraes, Harvey Barnes, and Kieran Trippier, the visitors were second best throughout, unable to cope with Celtic’s intensity and attacking flair.

Now, Rodgers’ side heads to Italy to face Ajax in what promises to be a high-quality pre-season encounter in the newly-launched Como Cup. Depending on how results play out, Celtic will then square off against either Como 1907 or Al-Ahli in the final or third-place match. It’s another big test for the Hoops as they sharpen up before the real business begins.

How to watch Ajax vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

This game won't be broadcast live on TV in the United Kingdom, but Celtic TV will provide a live stream for fans tuning in around the world.

Ajax vs Celtic kick-off time

Celtic are set to lock horns with Ajax in the first-ever Como Cup showdown this week, with the clash penciled in for Thursday, July 24, 2025. The action gets underway at 7:30 pm BST, taking place at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, the picturesque home of Como 1907.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

Ajax are likely to head into their upcoming clash without Josip Sutalo, who hasn’t featured since their 1-1 draw against AGF on July 12 due to injury. Branco van den Boomen also remains out of commission with a long-term knock.

Manager John Heitinga has used pre-season to tinker with his squad setup, but a handful of names have nailed down regular roles. Expect to see Wout Weghorst, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Bertrand Traore, Owen Wijndal, and Vitezslav Jaros back in the starting XI.

Celtic team news

On the flip side, Celtic will continue to miss Jota, who's sidelined with a serious cruciate ligament injury. Defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston have yet to link up with the squad for pre-season and are not expected to feature in this one.

In midfield, the trio of Luke McCowan, Conor McGregor, and Arne Engels impressed with their tempo and control during the first hour of the win over Newcastle and should retain their places for Thursday's lineup. Meanwhile, Kieran Tierney, Liam Scales, and James Forrest, all limited to 30-minute cameos last time out, could be back in the fold from the opening whistle.

