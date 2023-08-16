Vlatko Andonovski calls it quits! USWNT coach reportedly set to resign after monumental Women's World Cup failure

Vlatko Andonovski is reportedly set to resign as the U.S. women's national team prepares to move on from its 2023 World Cup failure.

Andonovski on his way out

USWNT crashed out of World Cup in round of 16

U.S. set to face South Africa in September

WHAT HAPPENED? Andonovski's fate was sealed the moment the USWNT fell to Sweden in the round of 16, confirming their worst-ever World Cup performance. His contract is reportedly set to expire at the end of the year, and it's been a foregone conclusion that a new coach would be brought in to usher in a new era.

According to 90min, though, that new era could begin sooner than expected, as Andonovski is set to step down from his role in the coming days.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 46-year-old was criticized throughout the World Cup for his tactics and substitutions, or lack thereof in terms of the latter. His inability to figure out the midfield until the round of 16 was a mark against him, but it was the lack of goals that effectively doomed the USWNT, who ended up falling on penalties to Sweden.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Andonovski refused to discuss his own future following the loss, instead turning the focus towards sympathy for his players.

"I think it's selfish to think about me, my future, what I'm going to do, when we have 20-year-old players going through the moment, going through this situation," he said. I want be there for them. I love them. I love them all.

"They're my players, but they're my friends. We spent four years together. They got their first caps with me. They got their first national team call-ups with me. We spend times, tough times, good times. So I don't want to see them like that. That's all I think about."

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USWNT? The USWNT will be back in action in September for two post-World Cup friendlies against South Africa.