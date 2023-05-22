'Inform yourself properly' - Vinicius Junior sent shocking message by La Liga president after Real Madrid star suffers more racist abuse at Valencia

Vinicius suffered more racist abuse in Real Madrid’s latest La Liga fixture, but the division’s president has told him to “inform yourself properly”.

That shocking response was offered by Javier Tebas, the man in charge of top-flight football in Spain.

La Liga has come in for criticism once again following the actions of certain Valencia supporters at the Mestalla on Sunday – with Vinicius pointing out some of those responsible as officials threatened to suspend the contest indefinitely.

The Brazil international, who has been subjected to racist taunts on a regular basis this season, posted on social media afterwards: “It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga.

“The competition thinks it's normal, the [Spanish Football] Federation does too and the opponents encourage it.

“I'm so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi today belongs to racists.”

Tebas responded to the South American in a post of his own, but took no responsibility for La Liga’s failure to rid itself of the discriminatory acts that continue to tarnish its image.

He said: “We have tried to explain to you what La Liga is and what it can do in cases of racism, but you have not shown up to either of the two agreed dates that you yourself requested. Before criticising and insulting La Liga, you need to inform yourself properly Vinicius.

“Don’t let yourself be manipulated and make sure you understand the work we have been doing together.”

Getty

While Vinicius continues to question La Liga over its lack of support, he does have the full backing of those in his native Brazil. The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has said in a statement released on the organisation’s social media channels: “How long are we going to experience, in the middle of the 21st century, episodes like the one we just witnessed, once again, in La Liga?

“How long will humanity remain just a spectator and an accomplice in cruel acts of racism?

“How long will we need to remember that it's a crime?

“How long are we going to have to fight for concrete and effective attitudes on and off the fields?

“There is no joy where there is racism.

“You have all our affection and that of all Brazilians, @vinijr

“Not only you, but everyone who has suffered and is suffering from this worldwide disease, which is racism.”

Getty Images

Brazil’s president, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, has said: “It is not fair that a poor boy who is winning in his life, becoming one of the best in the world, certainly the best at Real Madrid, is insulted in every stadium he goes to.”

Silvio Almeida, the country’s human rights minister, added on Twitter: “The behaviour of Spanish authorities and of the entities that govern its soccer is criminal.”

Vinicius is now waiting to see if any action will be taken on the back of the latest abuse he has been subjected to, with the 22-year-old set to face sanctions of his own from La Liga after being shown a red card towards the end of a meeting with Valencia that made headlines for all of the wrong reasons.