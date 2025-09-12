VIDEO: Brighton legend Bobby Zamora joins Adebayo Akinfenwa for episode six of the Beast Mode On Podcast

In the sixth episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast, Adebayo Akinfenwa invites former Brighton, West Ham and Fulham forward Bobby Zamora onto the show to discuss his experiences in professional football, including the day he came up against World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro.

Zamora, who scored a total of 190 goals during his career and was capped twice by England, also discusses the time Steven Gerrard asked him to join Liverpool, how Damien Duff once said he'd rather play with the ex-Tottenham striker than Didier Drogba and much, much more.

