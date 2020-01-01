Van de Beek denies agreeing to join Real Madrid

The Ajax talisman insists there is no contract offer on the table for him at Santiago Bernabeu, despite intensifying speculation over his future

midfielder Donny van de Beek has insisted that "nothing is official" with at the moment, as he continues to be touted for a switch to the Spanish capital.

Van de Beek was one of the stars of a youthful Ajax team which managed to reach the semi-finals last term, scoring four goals in 18 appearances (including qualifying rounds).

The 22-year-old also helped the team win a domestic double, and he has successfully transferred that form into the 2019-20 campaign.

Ajax were knocked out of Europe in the group stages this time around, but have managed to maintain their dominance in the Eredivisie - moving six points clear of second-placed AZ after 19 fixtures.

Van de Beek has scored seven goals and laid on four assists, attracting attention from a number of top clubs in the process, including Madrid and .

The former are thought to be leading the race to sign the Netherlands international, with reports of a €55 million (£47m/$61m) summer move to Santiago Bernabeu circulating with the January window now open.

However, Van de Beek has denied agreeing to join the Blancos, with his current deal at the Johan Cruyff arenA not due to expire until 2022.

"Nothing is official (with Real Madrid). There is no contract. That is the situation. That has not changed throughout the season," he told reporters.

Van de Beek was speaking after Ajax's 2-1 home win over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday, where he opened the scoring with a thumping finish at the back post.

The Dutch playmaker went on to admit that Madrid are a "great club", but also said that he holds Ajax in the same regard and is in no rush to make a choice between the two.

"I don't want to choose. Both are great clubs, but as I said before, Ajax is also a great club," Van de Beek added.

"Therefore, there is nothing to choose from. Everything would be very good."

Van de Beek will be back in contention for a place in Erik ten Hag's line up when Ajax take in a last-16 KNVB Cup clash against Spakenburg on Wednesday.

The reigning Dutch champions will then turn their attention back to the Eredivisie, with a trip to Noordlease Stadion to face Groningen scheduled four days later.