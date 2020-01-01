Man Utd and Real Madrid target Van de Beek rules out January move

The Netherlands midfielder is in no hurry to leave Amsterdam, and has no intention of leaving his club high and dry mid-season

star Donny van de Beek has affirmed he will not leave his club in the January transfer window, although he is flattered by the interest shown by some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Van de Beek, 22, came to prominence last season during Ajax's stunning run to the semi-finals.

The midfielder netted four goals in the competition, including strikes against and before the latter squeezed through in a thrilling last-four tie.

That form raised his profile immeasurably, with and both linked with possible transfers.

But while young former team-mates Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt left for and Juventus respectively, Van de Beek stayed put in the Eredivisie over the summer.

He has subsequently picked up where he left off in 2019-20, netting eight goals in 26 games in all competitions - although he could not keep Ajax in the Champions League as they finished third in their group behind and .

And any prospective transfer will have to wait a little longer as he ruled out leaving halfway through the season.

"It is not that I can or want to do something at the moment," Van de Beek told FOX Sports when quizzed on a possible exit on Saturday.

"I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season, and maybe next season as well.

"These reports about Real Madrid or Man Utd are a good sign, but it is not important now. I've said I will stay at Ajax and I will do so 100 per cent."

Currently on their winter break, Ajax have put European disappointment behind them to focus on defending their Eredivisie title.

The club currently lies three points clear of nearest challengers AZ, with rivals a further seven back.

Ajax resume league duties on January 19, when Sparta Rotterdam visit the Johan Cruyff Arena.