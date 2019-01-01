Kasimpasa sack coach Uzulmez after just four hours in charge

The Besiktas legend left his previous club the day before and ended up being shown the exit door twice in two days

Turkish Super Lig club Kasimpasa announced they had parted company with manager Ibrahim Uzulmez four hours after unveiling him as their new boss.

Uzulmez played 322 games for and had apparently agreed a one-year deal with fellow Istanbul club Kasimpasa.

His rein was brief, though, with his would-be employers claiming they had disagreements during contract negotiations and promptly cancelled their agreement.

A club statement read: "With Mr. Ibrahim Uzulmez, there were differences of opinion during the negotiation of the contract and the parties gave up on the agreement to sign a contract."

Uzulmez, 45, led second-tier side Genclerbirligi to promotion this season, finishing runners-up by just two points.

That was his second consecutive promotion campaign after he steered Caykur Rizespor to the second division title in 2017-18, with Rizespor going on to finish 10th in the top flight this term.

Kasimpasa have a history of parting ways with managers in unconventional circumstances, and Uzulmez's situation has similarities with events that occurred last year.

In January 2018, then-manager Kemal Ozdes resigned following a 2-1 defeat to Besiktas.

He said on his departure: "The club president had some criticism about me. I met him and we thanked each other. Now I have heard the board have fired me."

But four days later, the club changed their mind and reinstated Ozdes, announcing him as their "new manager".

Ozdes lasted another nine months in his job and then, having started the 2018-19 campaign with 12 points from seven games, was sacked again.

Just like Uzulmez's departure, Kisampasa cited contractual disagreements as the reason.

"As a result of the disagreements in our discussions with our manager Kemal Ozdes, our manager has decided to leave," a club statement said on that occasion. "We wish him and his team success in their next job.''

Kasimpasa had won all of their first four league games, although they lost their last three before Ozdes ultimately left.

He was replaced by Mustafa Denizili who departed the club last month with two games of the 2018-19 season still to play.

In an open letter published on the club's website at the time, Denzili wrote: "This season we set big goals in the Super Lig race. We are at a point where we cannot realise what we wanted to. This situation led to the formation of a negative psychological environment in my team and management."

Like Denzili, Uzulmez is now also without a job having already been sacked by Genclerbirligi on Friday despite their promotion-winning season.