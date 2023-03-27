WATCH: USWNT starlet Alyssa Thompson marks NWSL debut with STUNNING goal

It didn't take long for Alyssa Thompson to make her mark on the NWSL as the 18-year-old starlet scored a stunner in her Angel City debut.

Thompson scores stunner

Second-youngest to score in NWSL debut

No. 1 overall draft pick starts career in style

WHAT HAPPENED? It took just 11 minutes for the NWSL's No. 1 overall draft pick to score, and she did so in style. Thompson smashed a long-range finish to give Angel City the lead against Gotham FC.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the goal, Thompson is the second-youngest player to score on her NWSL debut at 18 years, 139 days old. Only Jaedyn Shaw has scored a debut goal at a younger age.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANGEL CITY? After their NWSL opener against Gotham FC, Angel City will travel to Orlando for their second match of the season as they face the Pride on April 2.