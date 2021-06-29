USMNT winger Konrad de la Fuente joins Marseille from Barcelona in €3m deal

The 19-year-old will continue his career in France after making his first three senior appearances for the Blaugrana in 2020-21

Konrad de la Fuente has joined Marseille from Barcelona in a €3 million transfer, the clubs have confirmed.

The U.S. men's national team winger (USMNT) has signed a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 outfit and will wear the No 20 shirt.

The 19-year-old starred for Barcelona B last term but played only three matches with Barca's senior team.

What was said?

"FC Barcelona and Olympique de Marseille have reached an agreement for the transfer of Konrad de la Fuente for €3 million," a Barcelona statement read. "Barca will receive a percentage of the player's future sale."

Marseille also confirmed the move, saying: "Right-footed, Konrad can play on the right or left wing as well, which makes him a very versatile player. [He is a] dribbler, technical and fast; this native Floridian has all the qualities required to outsmart his opponents."

Konrad's career so far

Born in Florida, Konrad moved to Spain and joined Barcelona at age 10. The winger then proceeded to move through the ranks at La Masia, becoming one of the club's top young prospects.

Although he has dual Spanish-American citizenship, Konrad opted to play for the U.S. at international level and has represented the country at various youth levels.

In November 2020, the winger made his first senior appearance for USMNT when he started a friendly against Wales.

With his contract at Barca set to expire next summer, the teenager has opted for a move to France where he will seek more regular senior club minutes.

