Matheus released by Barcelona after 17 minutes of game time and with four years left on contract

Matheus Fernandes has been released by Barcelona after taking in just 17 minutes of game time for the Liga giants.

The Brazilian midfielder saw a move to Camp Nou put in place back in January 2020, with that switch completed once a loan spell at Real Valladolid had come to a close.

He arrived in Catalunya with high hopes, and with a contract signed through to 2025, but figured off the bench in just one Champions League fixture and has now seen his deal ripped up.

What has been said?

Confirming a parting of ways on the club's official website, the Blaugrana said: "FC Barcelona has informed Brazilian player Matheus Fernandes that the club no longer requires his services and is terminating the contract he had until June 2025.

"The player, who was born in Itaboraí on 30 June 1998, arrived at Barca in the 2020 winter transfer window, but spent the remainder of the season on loan to Valladolid.

"He then joined the Barca senior team in the pre-season of 2020-21."

The bigger picture

Matheus made his solitary appearance for Barca against Dynamo Kyiv on November 24, 2020.

He had been acquired in a deal with Palmeiras that was worth €7 million, with there the potential for a further €3m to be paid in add-ons.

No further investment in the South American will be made as he has been freed to find another club.

Barcelona are in the process of freshening up their ranks, with a number of comings and goings being mooted.

Deals have already been tied up for Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero, Emerson Royal and Memphis Depay, with the promise of more to come, while the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti are seeing exits mooted.

