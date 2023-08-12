Gio Reyna's injury agony goes on as he's ruled out of Borussia Dortmund's DFB-Pokal clash with Schott Mainz

U.S. men's national team star Gio Reyna has been left out of the squad for Borussia Dortmund's first competitive match of the season.

Reyna absent from Dortmund squad

Unclear if he'll be ready for first Bundesliga game next week

Will be aiming for big season with Bellingham having left

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna was not named to Dortmund's squad for Saturday's DFB-Pokal match against Schott Mainz as the young American continues to deal with a foot injury. The USMNT star missed the matches that made up Dortmund's preseason tour of the U.S. and could also now be absent for the start of the Bundesliga campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Julien Duranville and Thomas Meunier are definitely out,” Dortmund boss Edin Terzic said on Friday regarding injury news. “The game is also coming too early for Gio [Reyna] and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Injury issues have plagued Reyna, who missed a large chunk of the 2021-22 season due to various issues. Reyna made 22 Bundesliga appearances last season, scoring seven goals while providing four assists as he established himself as the club's go-to supersub.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Reyna's next chance to play could come on August 19 as Dortmund face Koln in the club's first Bundesliga match. They'll then visit VfL Bochum the following week.