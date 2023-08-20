Unwanted history! Chelsea set horrendous London derby record after dismal 3-1 West Ham defeat

Chelsea set an unwanted record after their 3-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham on Sunday in the Premier League.

Chelsea script unwanted record against West Ham

Lost four consecutive London derbies

Just one win in last 14 Premier League matches

WHAT HAPPENED? With the defeat against the Hammers, Chelsea have now lost four consecutive London derbies for the first time in the Premier League. They had lost to Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in February earlier this year and then suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford in April and a 3-1 loss to Arsenal in May.

This was also their eighth defeat in their last 14 Premier League games out of which they have won just once.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moises Caicedo, who joined the Blues for a British record transfer fee of £115 million did not have the ideal start to his Chelsea career as he was guilty of conceding a penalty in the final minute of the match after coming off the bench. Lucas Paqueta converted the spot-kick to seal a memorable win for his team.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Mauricio Pochettino's side will next face newly promoted Luton Town in Premier League on August 26.