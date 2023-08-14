Moises Caicedo is a Chelsea player! Blues confirm £115m signing of midfielder from Brighton

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton in a deal worth a record £115 million.
The Blues have announced that the midfielder has signed an eight-year contract that Chelsea have the option to extend for a further season.
More to follow
