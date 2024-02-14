Ulsan vs Ventforet: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Ulsan HD FC and Ventforet Kofu, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ulsan will take on Ventforet Kofu in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Round-of-16 at the Munsu Stadium on Thursday.

The K-League champions are yet to kickstart their domestic campaign but booked their place in the knockout stage of the continental competition with a second-placed finish in their group. Kofu, on the other hand, will be confident of a good first-leg advantage after winning their group.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ulsan HD FC vs Ventforet Kofu kick-off time

Date: February 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am GMT Venue: Munsu Stadium

The match will be played at the Munsu Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 10 am GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Ulsan HD FC vs Ventforet Kofu online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Triller TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ulsan HD FC team news

Ulsan Hyundai secured their second continental title as recently as 2020 but faced challenges in this season's group stage, narrowly advancing as one of the top three runners-up.

Nevertheless, the Korean champions will rely on their seasoned experience to guide them into the quarter-finals. They have no fresh injury concerns and will be raring to go with their best lineup in the first leg.

Ulsan predicted XI: Hyeon-Woo, Young-Gwon, Tae-Hwan, Seung-Hyun, Young-Woo, Chung-Yong, Sung-Joon, Min-Hyeok, Ludwigson, Martin, Won-Sang.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Su-huk, Hyeon-woo, Hyun-ho Defenders: Sang-min, Jae-seok, Kee-hee, Jong-eun, Myung-jae, Young-gwon, Seok-ho, Ju-hwan, Min-woo, Si-young, Young-woo Midfielders: Bojanić, Seung-beom, Kyu-seong, Min-woo, Dong-gyeong, Jae-uk, Ludwigson, Min-hyeok, Chung-yong, Sang-jun, Yun-gu, Kang-min, Kang-min, Kang-min, Esaka, Kang-min, Sales Forwards: Ádám, Won-sang, Min-kyu, Chu-young, Ji-hyeon, Kelvin

Ventforet Kofu team news

Ventforet will approach the knockout stage with confidence, buoyed by their impressive performance in the group stage. They made history by becoming the first division two side to qualify for the AFC Champions League, securing the top spot in Group H and finishing two points ahead of Melbourne City FC.

They will have their full squad to pick from as they prepare to face one of the giants of Asian football.

Ventforet predicted XI: Kawata, Sekiguchi, Kamiya, Miura, Inoue, Matsumoto, Nakamura, Hasegawa, Utaka, Cristiano, Iijima.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kawata, Yamauchi, Shibuya Defenders: Son, Yamamoto, Imazu, Nozawa, Sekiguchi, Iida, Kamiya, Nozawa, Ichinose, Mancha Midfielders: Kobayashi, Araki, Taketomi, Torikai, Nakayama, Hayashida, Misawa, Endo, Sato, Kimura, Inoue, Adaílton Forwards: Mitsuhira, González, Murakami, Iijima, Miyazaki, Mizuno, Naito, Utaka

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever encounter between these two teams.

