Udinese vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Udinese and SSC Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Still in contention for European football next season, ousted Serie A champions Napoli lock horns against relegation-bound Udinese on Monday evening.

Napoli's defensive issues continued last weekend as they were held to a 2-2 draw with Roma after wasting several big chances throughout the game.

While Napoli's terrible title defence has left them sitting in underwhelming ninth place, their hosts Udinese are in even more desperate straits, fighting for survival in 18th place and facing their first relegation from the Italian top flight since the 1990s with only four games remaining in the season.

Udinese vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Date: Monday, May 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

How to watch Udinese vs SSC Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Udinese and Napoli will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Udinese team news

Udinese are without the services of winger Florian Thauvin, Sandi Lovric, Lautaro Giannetti, back-up goalkeeper Marco Silvestri and long-term absentee Gerard Deulofeu this weekend.

In addition to their injury trouble, Nehuén Pérez and Martín Payero picked up yellow cards in Bologna and are suspended for this match.

Udinese possible XI: Okoye; Ferreira, Bijol, Kristensen; Ehizibue, Zarraga, Walace, Samardzic, Kamara; Pereyra; Lucca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okoye, Silvestri, Padelli. Defenders: Pérez, Bijol, Kamara, Kabasele, Ferreira, Ebosse, Tikvić, Giannetti, Kristensen, Abankwah Midfielders: Samardžić, Pereyra, Lovrić, Walace, Ebosele, Payero, Zemura, Ehizibue, Pejičić, Zarraga Forwards: Thauvin, Deulofeu, Lucca, Brenner, Success, Davis

SSC Napoli team news

Only soon-to-be free-agent midfielder Piotr Zielinski is expected to miss out due to a leg injury, so Napoli boss Francesco Calzona will have the luxury of picking from an almost full-strength squad on Monday evening.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Jesus, Rrahmani, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Cajuste; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi Midfielders: Lobotka, Dendocker, Demme, Anguissa, Zielinski, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Traore Forwards: Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Politano, Russo, Ngonge

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/09/23 Napoli 4-1 Udinese Serie A 05/05/23 Udinese 1-1 Napoli Serie A 12/11/22 Napoli 3-2 Udinese Serie A 19/03/22 Napoli 2-1 Udinese Serie A 21/09/21 Udinese 0-4 Napoli Serie A

