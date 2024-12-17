How to watch today's Twente Women vs Celtic Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Twente and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news

Celtic Women and Twente Women will play for pride in the Women's Champions League when they face off at De Grolsch Veste in Enschede.

Both sides will be involved in their final fixture in Europe, as Chelsea and Real Madrid have already booked their spots in the knockouts from Group B.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Twente Women vs Celtic Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Twente and Celtic will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Twente Women vs Celtic Women kick-off time

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Twente and Celtic will be played at De Grolsch Veste in Enschede, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Tuesday, December 17, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Twente Women team news

Olivia Clark is set to reclaim the gloves from Danielle de Jong for the European game. Although Jaimy Ravensbergen is in fine form in front of goal, Nikee Van Dijk is also in line to feature in attack.

Celtic Women team news

The visitors would have traveled without Chloe Craig due to an ACL injury. Having scored Celtic's only goal in the group stage, Murphy Agnew will lead the line once again, while Natalie Ross pushes for a start in midfield.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

FCT Last match CEL 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Celtic 0 - 2 FC Twente 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

