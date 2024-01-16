Tunisia vs Namibia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Tunisia and Namibia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tunisia will take on Namibia in their opening Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Tuesday. They are both part of Group E which also includes Mali and South Africa.

Tunisia, who lifted the trophy once back in 2004, topped their group during the AFCON qualifiers and will be confident of starting their campaign with a win. This is their 21st appearance in the finals of the competition and they will be dreaming of a good run past the group stage.

Namibia will hope to get out of the group stage for the first time in their AFCON history. This is their fourth appearance in the finals, and they are expected to have a difficult group-stage campaign. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tunisia vs Namibia kick-off time

Date: January 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

The match will be played at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 5 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Tunisia vs Namibia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Tunisia team news

Youssef Msakni from Tunisia has scored in three of his last four international matches, making him a player worth watching in this game. He will be eyeing a record-equaling feat of scoring in his sixth AFCON tournament.

In his most recent appearance, Msakni earned his 99th cap, poised to become the second player in history to achieve a century of appearances for Tunisia.

Tunisia predicted XI: Dahmen; Talbi, Meriah, Maaloul, Haddadi; Ben Romdhane, Ben Slimane, Laidouni; Msakni, Sliti, Jaziri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hassen, Dahmen, Ben Said Defenders: Jelassi, Meriah, Ghram, Maaloul, Valery, Abdi, Talbi, Kechrida, Haddadi Midfielders: Ben Romdhane, Ben Slimane, Skhiri, Laidouni, Tka, Mahmoud, Rafia Forwards: Msakni, Jouini, Khenissi, Ltaief, Srarfi, Sliti, Ben Ouanes, Achouri

Namibia team news

Peter Shalulile, with 16 goals for Namibia, will once again bear the responsibility of delivering in front of goal. Shalulile scored four of Namibia’s six goals in the group stage of the qualifiers and was the only player alongside Victor Osimhen and Patson Daka to score in four different matches.

Erastus Kulula recently received his first call-up and might be granted the opportunity for his full debut with the national team in this match.

Namibia predicted XI: Ndisiro; Amutenya, Hanamub, Haukongo, Nyambe, Petrus; Shitembi, Tjiueza, Hotto; Limbondi, Shalulile.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kazapua, Maova, Ndisiro Defenders: Amutenya, Gebhardt, Hambira, Hanamub, Haoseb, Haukongo, Kamberipa, Nyambe, Petrus Midfielders: Kambato, Katua, Papama, Rudath, Shitembi, Tjiueza Forwards: Hotto, Limbondi, Kamatuka, Muzeu, Shalulile

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2007 Tunisia 2=0 Namibia Friendly

