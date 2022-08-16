Tottenham players would 'run through a brick wall' for Conte - Davies

The defender has highlighted the squad's commitment to their manager

Tottenham defender Ben Davies has lauded manager Antonio Conte and says his team-mates are "willing to run through a brick wall" for the Italian coach. Conte has overseen a strong start to the new Premier League season in north London, and his passion has endeared him to players and the club's fans.

Spurs opened up with a 4-1 win over Southampton and followed with a 2-2 draw away at Chelsea in which Harry Kane netted a dramatic late equaliser.

Conte was in the spotlight at Stamford Bridge after a heated clash with counterpart Thomas Tuchel that resulted in both men being sent off.

What has Davies said about Conte?

Davies was not surprised by Conte's touchline row and feels the Italian's passion for the game has already influenced the whole squad at Tottenham.

"We’re used to seeing that passion from him!" he said.

"His record speaks for itself. He’s a world-class manager, but as a person and as a man on the side, you can’t help but want to run through a brick wall for him.

"He’s animated, he’s very clear in what he wants from his team. He’s very passionate. When he speaks, you can’t help but just sit there and listen."

What will happen to Conte now?

The FA have confirmed in a statement that both Tuchel and Conte have been charged for their behaviour at Stamford Bridge.

Both managers have been charged with "improper conduct" and "have until Thursday 18 August 2022 to provide their respective responses".

The Chelsea boss has already shared his thoughts on the clash after seeing his side score a late equaliser to rescue a draw with the Blues.

"I think that what happened we did enjoy [it], but next time we will pay more attention and don't shake the hands and we solve the problem," he told reporters.

"He stays in my bench, I stay in my bench, with my staff on one side and no problem about this. It would be a pity if for this situation we miss the next game."