Torino vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Torino and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Torino will take on Lazio in the Serie A at the Olimpico Grande Torino Stadium on Thursday. These two teams are separated by a point and are placed eighth and tenth respectively in the league standings.

Torino are unbeaten in their last six league matches but they have only managed to win half of those games. Lazio have had mixed fortunes recently. They beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League only a week ago before losing to Bologna in their most recent outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Torino vs Lazio kick-off time

Date: February 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm GMT Venue: Olimpico Grande Torino

The match will be played at the Olimpico Grande Torino Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Torino vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Torino team news

Ivan Juric will welcome back Adrien Tameze from suspension this week. However, three other defenders, namely Alessandro Buongiorno (shoulder), Ricardo Rodriguez (muscular), and long-term absentee Perr Schuurs (ACL), remain sidelined.

Torino predicted XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Lovato, Masina; Bellanova, Ricci, Ilic, Lazaro; Vlasic; Sanabria, Zapata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Milinkovic-Savic, Popa, Gemello Defenders: Zima, N'Guessan Midfielders: Ricci, Tameze, Ilic, Linetty, Gineitis, Bellanova, Lazaro, Vlasic Forwards: Sanabria, Zapata, Pellegri, Radonjic, Karamoh, Seck

Lazio team news

Patric's early departure due to a groin injury against Bologna means he is unavailable for selection but Alessio Romagnoli is set to bolster Lazio's defense in the upcoming fixture after serving a suspension.

Additionally, Matias Vecino returns from suspension and could feature in the midfield. However, roveMattia Zaccagni and Nicolo Rovella are anticipated to be sidelined for the upcoming match against Turin, with the following clash against Fiorentina seen as a more probable return date for them.

Lazio predicted XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Romagnoli, Gila, Marusic; Guendouzi, Vecino, Alberto; Isaksen, Immobile, Anderson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Casale, Romagnoli, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic, Hysaj Midfielders: Rovella, Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Castellanos, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/09/23 Lazio 2 - 0 Torino Serie A 22/04/23 Lazio 0 - 1 Torino Serie A 20/08/22 Torino 0 - 0 Lazio Serie A 17/04/22 Lazio 1 - 1 Torino Serie A 23/09/21 Torino 1 - 1 Lazio Serie A

