'This was the best season of my career' - Lukaku hopes to continue at Inter after becoming Serie A winner

The Belgian frontman says he is "truly proud" to represent the Nerazzurri after helping them land their first league title since 2009-10

Romelu Lukaku says he hopes to continue at Inter after becoming a Serie A winner, and has described the 2020-21 campaign as the best season of his career so far.

Inter were crowned champions of Italy on Sunday after Atalanta were held to a 1-1 draw at Sassuolo, with Antonio Conte delivering the club's first title since 2009-10.

Lukaku has had a huge role to play in the Nerazzurri's success with his prolific form in the final third, and has expressed his desire to keep fighting for trophies at San Siro for the foreseeable future ahead of the summer transfer window.

What's been said?

The Inter striker, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League, told Sky Italia: “Last year was good too, but this was the best of my career.

"It’s wonderful and I hope to continue like this. I want to thank everyone, I am truly so happy.”

Lukaku added: “I am so happy for all the Inter fans in the world, for the team, the staff, the President and everyone.

“It was a wonderful year for us, I am truly proud to play for Inter. I wanted to come out here and celebrate along with the people. I told my friend this was the best way to experience it, to be there with the fans.

“For me and many of my teammates, this is our first league title, so it’s a moment we wanted to share with them.”

Lukaku's record at Inter this season

Lukaku has already racked up 41 appearances across all competitions for Inter this term, scoring 27 goals.

21 of those efforts have come in Serie A, a number which is only bettered by Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, while he has also provided nine assists for his team-mates.

The bigger picture

Chelsea and Manchester City are both reportedly weighing up summer moves for Lukaku, who is now entering the prime years of his career at 27.

Article continues below

However, the Belgium international still has three years left to run on his contract at San Siro, and has put his ill-fated spell at Manchester United between 2017 and 2019 behind him to rediscover his best form in Italy.

Lukaku has insisted that he is happy in his current surroundings and unless Inter receive an astronomical bid when the market reopens, the experienced frontman will likely stay put for at least one more season.

