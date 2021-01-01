Inter clinch first Serie A title in 11 years as Juve's era of dominance comes to an end

Antonio Conte's men were named Scudetto winners following Atalanta's slip up at Sassuolo on Sunday

Inter have clinched their first Serie A title in 11 years, bringing Juventus' long-running era of dominance to end in the process.

Atalanta were held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday which leaves the Milan club with an unassailable 13 point advantage at the top of the table with four games left to play.

Antonio Conte's men knew they were on the brink of glory after beating Crotone 2-0 in their last outing, and now the Nerazzurri can officially start celebrating their 19th Scudetto.

How did Inter win the Scudetto?

Inter's win at Crotone marked their 25th victory of the season, four more than any other team, with seven draws and just two defeats also recorded.

Conte's side also boast the best defensive record in the division and the second-best attacking record behind Atalanta, while their +45 goal difference is currently superior to all of their main rivals.

Inter are also unbeaten in 17 league matches, with their last defeat coming away at Sampdoria on January 6.

Inter dethrone Juve

Jose Mourinho guided Inter to their last Serie A crown back in 2009-10, while also delivering the Coppa Italia and Champions League to complete an unprecedented treble.

However, the Portuguese left to join Real Madrid at the end of that season and the San Siro outfit were ultimately unable to maintain their success following his departure.

Article continues below

Milan lifted the Scudetto in 2010-11 before Conte led Juve to three successive titles, with Massimiliano Allegri then taking over at the Allianz Stadium to oversee another five successes.

Maurizio Sarri extended the Bianconeri's run of titles to nine last season, but his replacement Andrea Pirlo has been unable to keep hold of the trophy, with his team currently sitting fifth in the standings and 16 points adrift of Inter.

Further reading