'They were babies 10 years ago and they still are' - Evra pans Arsenal after Sheffield United defeat

The former Manchester United defender did not hold back in his criticism of the Gunners following another limp display at Bramall Lane

Patrice Evra has laid into after their defeat at , saying they are a soft touch and nothing has changed since he was playing at Man Utd a decade ago.

The Gunners lost 1-0 at Bramall Lane on Monday, their 10th away defeat in 24 Premier League games since Unai Emery took charge last season.

The club have also kept just two clean sheets on the road in that time, sparking accusations that they roll over away from Emirates Stadium.

That was often an accusation during the final years of Arsene Wenger’s time at the club, with supporters hoping the arrival of Emery would signal a change of fortunes.

Evra, however, says he was always confident of victory when taking on Wenger’s side and thinks little has changed since his fellow Frenchman left the club two ears ago.

“They (Sheffield United) deserved the win but I’m not surprised about Arsenal. I said before the game to make sure they did not fall into the trap,” Evra told Sky Sports .

“I used to call them my babies 10 years ago and they still are when I look at them. That’s the truth, and I’m not being disrespectful when I say that.

“It’s just the feeling I get with this team. They look pretty, they look good, but they don’t look like a winning team, they just like playing good football.

“I was so happy playing against Arsenal because I knew I was going to win.

“Even when Robin van Persie came on the first day I shook his hand and said ‘welcome to a man’s club’. At the beginning he was upset but after one month he said ‘you are completely right, Patrice’ and that’s my feeling.

“[Matteo] Guendouzi has been the best in midfield but he’s a player who was playing in the second league in and he wasn’t even playing regularly, and he is the best player on this team.

“And I know some legends are fuming when they see [Granit] Xhaka as the captain of Arsenal.

“I respect them like Aubameyang, Lacazette, but you can see if those guys don’t score a goal, they are in trouble and nothing’s changed.

“I’m like... where’s Arsene? And not because I am French, where is Wenger? Because it is the same.”