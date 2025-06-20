Ted Lasso star delivers 'it's good' verdict on Season 4 - with it 'such a relief' that Jason Sudeikis ended relentless speculation by bringing Apple TV+ show back

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein has delivered an "it's good" verdict on Season 4 of the hit show, with it a "relief" to see intense speculation ended.

WHAT HAPPENED?

A reboot for the popular Apple TV+ series was first mooted late in 2024. Fans around the world dared to ‘Believe’ once more that AFC Richmond would return to the small screen.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

It was eventually confirmed that the rumours were true, with lead actor and writer Jason Sudeikis delivering the news that viewers had been waiting impatiently for. Leading members of the cast and crew have spoken of their excitement at getting back to work.

THE GOSSIP

New characters and storylines are ready to be introduced, with Lasso - who returned to his native United States at the end of Season 3 - now working as a coach in the women’s game. Filming is due to get underway at some point this summer.

WHAT GOLDSTEIN SAID

Goldstein, who will be reprising his role as potty-mouthed player-turned-pundit Roy Kent, has seen the new scripts. He cannot give anything away at this point, but has told Variety: "Obviously, I can’t tell you a single thing about it, of course, but we’re working on it, and it’s good. It’s exciting to have everyone back together."

While having to remain tight-lipped when it comes to Ted Lasso content, Goldstein is happy that he no longer has to dance around questions regarding the show’s potential return. He added: "That is such a relief!"

WHAT NEXT FOR TED LASSO?

There is no official word on when Season 4 of Ted Lasso will be ready to air, but wheels are in motion and loyal followers of the production will not have to wait too much longer for the next instalment of an intriguing tale.