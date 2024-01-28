Tajikistan vs UAE: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Asian Cup match between Tajikistan and UAE, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off the back of producing a stunning comeback to prolong their journey at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, debutants Tajikistan take on the United Arab Emirates on Sunday at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, with a spot in the quarter-finals on the line.

The Central Asian side showed great fight and spirit in their 2-1 victory over Lebanon on matchday three as Nuriddin Khamrokulov's goal at the death saw them finish on four points in Group A, two better than third-placed China PR.

UAE, meanwhile, lost 2-1 to Iran last time out, but still edged out Palestine on goal difference, finishing as runners-up in Group C to qualify for the last 16 for the first time on three successive occasions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tajikistan vs UAE kick-off time

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 am GMT Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

The match will be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 4 am GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Tajikistan vs UAE online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tajikistan team news

With midfielder Amadoni Kamalov not available due to suspension, Tajikistan boss Petar Segrt introduced Shervoni Mabatshoev into the starting line-up, and the FC Istiklol star could keep his spot here.

Tajikistan possible XI: Yatimov; Safarov, Khanonov, Dzhuraboyev, Nazarov; Tursunov, Umarbayev, Shukurov, Panjshanbe; Soirov, Dzhalilov

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yatimov, Barotov, Khasanov Defenders: Davlatmir, Nazarov, Safarov, Hanonov, Qurbonov, Nazarov, Imomnazarov Midfielders: Umarboev, Dzuraboev, Dzhalilov, Muhammadjoni, Shukurov, Panshanbe, Khailoev, Aini, Safarov Forwards: Soirov, Shervoni, Samiev, Khamrokulov, Azizboev

UAE team news

Khalifa Al Hammadi missed the previous encounter for UAE due to a red card suspension, with Khalid Al-Hashemi taking his place at the back, while Zayed Sultan, Harib Abdalla, Tahnoon Al-Zaabi and Yahya Al Ghassani were all drafted into the starting lineup last time out.

Al Ghassani had a fairly eventful outing on Tuesday, as he could only score a consolation goal in stoppage time after missing a penalty in the second half.

United Arab Emirates possible XI: Eisa; Sultan, Idrees, Al-Hashemi, Nasser, Ab. Saleh; Canedo, Rashid, Ramadan, Ali Saleh; Al Ghassani

Position Players Goalkeepers: Khasif, Eisa, Hamza Defenders: Idrees, Sultan, Al-Hashemi, Al Hammadi, Al-Attas, Ibrahim, Abdalla, Abdulrahman Saleh, Nasser Midfielders: Salmeen, Rashid, Al-Zaabi, Hamad, Nader, Abbas, Ramadan Forwards: Mabkhout, Ali Saleh, Lima, Canedo, Al-Ghassani, Adil

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/03/23 United Arab Emirates 0-0 Tajikistan International Friendly Games 12/11/20 United Arab Emirates 3-2 Tajikistan International Friendly Games

