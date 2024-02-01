Tajikistan vs Jordan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Tajikistan and Jordan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tajikistan will take on Jordan in the quarter-final of the AFC Asian Cup at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Friday.

Tajikistan were leading 1-0 right until the 90th minute of their Round-of-16 clash against UAE when the opponents equalized. They were able to hold their heads high with a win on penalties to book their place in the quarter-final.

Jordan managed only one win in the group stage but came out victorious in a thrilling 3-1 result in the Round of 16 against Iraq. The opponents were leading 2-1 at one point before a comeback towards the end helped a 10-man Jordan get the win.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tajikistan vs Jordan kick-off time

Date: February 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 11.30 am GMT Venue: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

The match will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 11.30 am GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Tajikistan vs Jordan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Triller TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Tajikistan team news

Tajikistan boss Petr Segrt made only one alteration to Tajikistan's starting XI for their last-16 clash, bringing in Shahrom Samiev to replace Rustam Soirov.

In their previous match, Vakhdat Khanonov scored his third goal for the national team, but the real hero was Rustam Yatimov, who saved a penalty from Caio Canedo in the shoot-out.

Tajikistan predicted XI: Yatimov; Safarov, Khanonov, Dzhuraboyev, Nazarov; Shukorov, Rakmimov, Umarbayev; Soiroz, Samiev, Khamrokulov.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yatimov, Barotov, Khasanov Defenders: Davlatmir, Nazarov, Safarov, Hanonov, Qurbonov, Nazarov, Imomnazarov Midfielders: Umarboev, Dzuraboev, Dzhalilov, Muhammadjoni, Shukurov, Panshanbe, Khailoev, Aini, Safarov Forwards: Soirov, Shervoni, Samiev, Khamrokulov, Azizboev

Jordan team news

Following a red card in stoppage time against Iraq, Jordan will be without Hamza Al-Dardour for this match.

Yazan Al-Naimat initiated the scoring for Jordan against Iraq, finding the net in first-half stoppage time, while Al-Arab and Nizar Al-Rashdan added the other goals.

Jordan predicted XI: Abu Layla; Nasib, Al-Arab, Al-Ajalin; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Rateb, Al-Mardi; Al-Taamari, Al-Naimat, Olwan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Abulaila, Al-Fakhouri, Al-Juaidi Defenders: Abu Hashish, Nasib, Marei, Al-Arab, Shelbaieh, Al-Ajalin, Bani Yaseen, Haddad Midfielders: Abu Taha, Abu Zrayq, Al-Rawabdeh, Al-Taamari, Al-Mardi, Ayed, Sadeh, Rateb, Al-Rashdan, Abu Jalbosh, Al-Awadat, Awad Forwards: Olwan, Al-Naimat

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/11/23 Tajikistan 1 - 1 Jordan World Cup qualifier 05/02/21 Jordan 0 - 1 Tajikistan Friendly 01/02/21 Jordan 2 - 0 Tajikistan Friendly 13/10/15 Jordan 3 - 0 Tajikistan World Cup qualifier 11/06/15 Tajikistan 1 - 3 Jordan World Cup qualifier

