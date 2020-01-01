Suspension of Premier League extended until April 30 amid coronavirus pandemic

The FA says that it "remains committed" to finding a way in which to conclude the season and is open to playing up until the end of June

The Football Association (FA) has confirmed that there will be no professional football in , including the Premier League, until at least April 30 as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Initially, fixtures in the country were suspended until the weekend of April 3-5 as a minimum, but this has been extended as the UK battles the pandemic, with more than 2,500 cases confirmed in the country.

The governing body released a statement on Thursday, which said: "The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by Covid-19.

"We're united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019-20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.

"We've collectively supported UEFA in postponing Euro 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition.

"The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that “the season shall terminate no later than June 1” and “each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season”.

"However, our Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019-20 season in relation to professional football. Additionally, we've collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than Thursday, April 30.

"The progress of Covid-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.

"We will continue to follow Government advice and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow.

"We would all like to re-emphasise that our thoughts are with everyone affected by Covid-19."

manager Mikel Arteta and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi are two highest profile figures within English football to have tested positive for the disease, which has killed in excess of 100 people in the UK.

It was announced on Wednesday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that schools would be closed from Friday onwards, but no parts of the country have yet been put into lockdown despite such measures being taken elsewhere in Europe.