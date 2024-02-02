Strasbourg vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions when they take on Strasbourg in Friday's Ligue 1 tie at Stade de la Meinau.

There is a 21-point gap between tenth-placed Strasbourg and the current league leaders after Luis Enrique's men let go of a two-goal lead in the 2-2 draw against Brest, while Patrick Vieira's side were last held to a 1-1 draw with Clermont.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Strasbourg vs PSG kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Stade de la Meinau

The Ligue 1 match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg, France.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Friday, February 2, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Strasbourg vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Strasbourg team news

Saidou Sow will continue to represent Guinea as the nation has made it to the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kevin Gameiro is doubtful with a muscular strain, while Lebo Mothiba, Jeremy Sebas and Ismael Doukoure are all sidelined through their respective injuries.

Vieira may opt for five at the back, meaning Gerzino Nyamsi would make the XI, while one of Thomas Delaine or Frederic Guilbert will be offered the left full-back role.

Strasbourg possible XI: Sels; Senaya, Perrin, Nyamsi, Sylla, Delaine; Mwanga, Sissoko, Diarra; Emegha, Dion

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sels, Bellaarouch, Pierre Defenders: Sylla, Mwanga, Nyamsi, Perrin, Baseya, Delaine, Guilbert, Senaya, Fila Midfielders: Sissoko, Aholou, Prcic, Deminguet, Diarra Forwards: Emegha, Sahi, Gameiro, Angelo, Bakwa

PSG team news

It is not yet clear if Achraf Hakimi will be available for selection following Morocco's Africa Cup of Nations exit at the round of 16 stage following a loss to South Africa on Tuesday.

Lee Kang-in is still on international duty with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

Layvin Kurzawa, Milan Skriniar, Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe and Sergio Rico are all nursing their respective injuries, while Bradley Barcola is suspended on account of his sending-off against Brest.

Goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier is a doubt due to illness.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Zaire-Emery, Pereira, Marquinhos, Hernandez; Asensio, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Kolo Muani, K. Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele, Pereira Midfielders: Ugarte, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, Zaire-Emery, E. Mbappe, Asensio Forwards: K. Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Ekitike, Dembele

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 21, 2023 PSG 3-0 Strasbourg Ligue 1 May 27, 2023 Strasbourg 1-1 PSG Ligue 1 December 28, 2022 PSG 2-1 Strasbourg Ligue 1 April 29, 2022 Strasbourg 3-3 PSG Ligue 1 August 14, 2021 PSG 4-2 Strasbourg Ligue 1

