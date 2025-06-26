An all-you-need to know guide on how to watch Ligue 1 football on UK TV

Wanting to watch Ligue 1 on TV? From TV channels to the streaming options at your disposal, GOAL has you covered on how to watch live coverage of the top-flight French football league.

Ligue 1 has a reputation for being one of the most competitive divisions in world football. Paris Saint-Germain have asserted their dominance on the domestic as well as the continental stage for the first time in their history. Will the Ligue 1 title remain in the French capital again? In recent years, they did still drop titles to Montpellier, Monaco and Lille in the 2011-12, 2016-17 and 2020-21 seasons. Can the competitors like Marseille and Nice get one over PSG and run away with the title? The 2025-26 Ligue 1 season, which is fast approaching, will answer all the questions.

What channel has the rights to French football in the UK?

The upcoming Ligue 1 2025-26 season will be available on Ligue 1 Pass, which was introduced by the league as their broadcast rights deal with TNT Sports expired. The pass is available on an early bird offer for £69.99 until 9th August 2025. It is priced at £79.99 once the season starts. The pass will show all the games subject to regional broadcast restrictions, including the 3pm UK blackout. The pass will also show France's cup competitions.

A few games of the previous season were telecast on Amazon Prime Video on a pay-per-view basis priced at £2.99 per match. A similar deal might be on the cards at some point this season.

Upcoming Ligue 1 schedule

The 2025-26 season schedule will be released on 27th June 2025.