Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Blackburn Rovers will look to climb third - at least temporarily - when they take on Stoke City in Friday's Championship encounter at the bet365 Stadium.
Currently fourth on the table, Rovers will at least be looking to consolidate a place in the play-offs.
Blackburn are on an eight-game unbeaten run in the league and come into the match on the back of a 1-0 home win against Sheffield United.
Stoke are 16th after beating Sunderland 5-1 in their last league outing, and will be looking to register back-to-back league wins for the first time since October 2022.
Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers date & kick-off time
Game:
Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers
Date:
March 10, 2023
Kick-off:
8pm GMT
Venue:
Bet365 Stadium, Staffordshire
How to watch Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers on TV & live stream online
Sky Sports Football will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Sky Go.
Stoke City team news & squad
Matija Sarkic is ruled out for the rest of the season, with Ben Pearson and Ben Wilmot doubtful after sustaining knocks in the Sunderland win.
If passed fit, Pearson could even start, while Wilmot may need time to heal his ankle. Jack Bonham should take the goalkeeping responsibilities, with Jordan Thompson and Morgan Fox on standby if required in midfield and defence respectively.
Stoke City possible XI: Bonham; Hoever, Jagielka, Fox, Sterling; Pearson, Laurent; Brown, Smallbone, Campbell; Gayle
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Bonham, Fielding, Noukeu
Defenders
Tuanzebe, Wilmot, Taylor, Jagielka, Tymon, Fox, Hoever, Edwards, Sterling
Midfielders
Baker, Pearson, Smallbone, Laurent, Thompson, Clucas, Celina, Powell
Forwards
Brown, Campbell, Gayle
Blackburn Rovers team news & squad
Thomas Kaminski and Daniel Ayala remain sidelined with injuries, and a similar XI to the one that beat Sheffield United last weekend can be expected.
That means Tyler Morton and Ben Brereton Diaz will have to feel contended starting on the bench again.
Blackburn Rovers possible XI: Pears; Rankin-Costello, Carter, Hyam, Pickering; Travis, Buckley; Thomas, Szmodics, Dolan; Gallagher
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Pears
Defenders
Phillips, Hyam, S. Wharton, Carter, Pickering, Edun, Brittain, Rankin-Costello
Midfielders
Travis, Mola, Garrett, Morton, A. Wharton, Buckley, Dack, Szmodics, Dolan, Thomas, Hedges
Forwards
Brereton Diaz, Gallagher, Vale