How to watch today's Stoke City vs Middlesbrough Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Stoke City and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eyeing only their second Championship win in the calendar year 2025, Middlesbrough make the trip to the bet265 Stadium to take on Stoke City on Tuesday.

Michael Carrick's men have slipped to five straight losses after the 2-1 loss at Bristol City, while Stoke aim to bounce back from a 4-2 defeat against Norwich City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Stoke City vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Stoke City and Middlesbrough will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

Championship - Championship Bet365 Stadium

The Championship match between Stoke City and Middlesbrough will be played at the bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Tuesday, February 25, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Stoke City team news

While Sol Sidibe, Ryan Mmaee and Lynden Gooch remain sidelined by injuries, the Potters' manager Mark Robins is unlikely to field Wouter Burger, Ben Wilmot and Sam Gallagher as the XI here, with Josh Wilson-Esbrand also a doubt.

Enda Stevens is likely to start at left-back, while Lewis Koumas can expect a recall to the XI in support of centre-forward Ali Al-Hamadi.

Middlesbrough team news

There is no change in the availability status of the injured lot Seny Dieng, Darragh Lenihan, Ben Doak, Riley McGree and Jonny Howson.

Anfernee Dijksteel and Dael Fry recently would continue at the back, and Finn Azaz and Samuel Iling-Junior will be pushing for starts in the final third after Tommy Conway and Kelechi Iheanacho were paired in attack in the Norwich win.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

