Stoke City vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup tie

How to watch and stream Stoke City against Brighton in the FA Cup on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

Stoke City and Brighton & Hove Albion will lock horns in a fifth-round FA Cup clash at the Bet365 stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts have won just twice in their last six matches, and they come into the clash on the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Millwall.

After a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions, Brighton finally lost to Fulham in their last Premier League clash. They are currently eighth in the Premier League with 35 points from 22 matches.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and stream live online.

Stoke City vs Brighton: Date & kick-off time

Game: Stoke City vs Brighton Date: February 28, 2023 Kick-off: 7:15 pm GMT Venue: Bet365 Stadium

How to watch Stoke City vs Brighton on TV & live stream online

In the United Kingdom (UK), it will be broadcast on ITV4 and streamed on ITVX.

Country TV channel Live stream UK ITV4 ITVX India N/A Sony LIV

Stoke City team news & squad

Stoke City will be without Nick Powell and Axel Tuanzebe, who are nursing knee and leg injuries, respectively.

Stoke City possible XI: Sarkic; Sterling, Wilmot, Jagielka, Tymon; Thompson, Baker, Clucas; Brown, Gayle, Celina

Position Players Goalkeepers Sarkic, Bonham, Fielding Defenders Fox, Jagielka, Tymon, Wilmot, Hoever, Sterling, Taylor Midfielders Clucas, Baker, Thompson, Smallbone, Pearson, Cellna, Laurent Forwards Brown, Campbell, Gayle

Brighton team news and squad

Brighton will miss the services of Adam Lallana and Jakub Moder, who are out for the season with hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.

Danny Welbeck, Levi Colwill and Pervis Estupinan are also likely to be rested for this clash.

Brighton possible XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Caicedo, Gross, March; Sarmiento, Mitoma; Ferguson