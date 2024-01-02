St Mirren vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between St. Mirren and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will take on St Mirren in a Scottish Premiership fixture at the SMISA Stadium on Tuesday. Celtic have an eight-point advantage at the top of the league table as they hope to kick off 2024 with a win.

Celtic have won their last three games and will be confident of making it four wins in a row. They will be high on confidence after a 2-1 win over rivals Rangers in their most recent outing.

St Mirren just ended a run of three winless games with a 3-0 win over Aberdeen, giving them renewed hope of climbing up the table from the fifth spot. A positive result against Celtic, however, will be hard to achieve. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Mirren vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: January 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: SMISA Stadium

The match will be played at the SMISA Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 5 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch St. Mirren vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. The match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

St. Mirren team news

A groin injury will keep Australian defender Ryan Strain out of this encounter but he isn't the only concern.

Alex Greive returned to the matchday squad but remained an unused substitute in the Aberdeen win. Conor McMenamin was entirely absent. It could be that they are not ready for action just yet.

St Mirren predicted XI: Hemming; Bolton, Gogic, R Taylor; Fraser, Baccus, O'Hara, Tanser; Ayunga, Kiltie, Mandron.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hemming, Urminsky Defenders: Taylor, Small, Tanser, Dunne, Fraser, Bolton Midfielders: Baccus, O'Hara, Gogic, Boyd-Munce, Flynn, Kiltie, Olusanya, McMenamin Forwards: Ayunga, Greive, Nachmani, Jamieson, Mandron

Celtic team news

Several Celtic players are set to participate in the Asian Cup from next week. Kyogo Furuhashi, along with Japanese teammates Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate, are expected to be called up, while Hyeongyu Oh and Hyun-jun Yang are part of the South Korea squad.

Cameron Carter-Vickers was absent from the Rangers clash, and Thiago Holm was unwell over the weekend, while Tomoki Iwata is still in the process of recovering from an injury.

Stephen Welsh was forced off with an injury in the first half in the last outing and his involvement is doubtful.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Johnston, Nawrocki, Scales, G Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Paulo Bernardo; Maeda, Kyogo, Palma.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Johnston, Scales, Taylor, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Welsh, Kobayashi, Bernabei, Ralston Midfielders: O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Kwon, Bernardo, Mcarthy Forwards: Yang, Forrest, Johnston, Furuhashi, Palma, Tillio, Oh

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match November 2023 Premiership Celtic 2 - 1 St. Mirren May 2023 Premiership Celtic 2 - 2 St. Mirren March 2023 Premiership St. Mirren 1 - 5 Celtic February 2023 FA Cup Celtic 5 - 1 St. Mirren January 2023 Premiership Celtic 4 - 0 St. Mirren

Useful links