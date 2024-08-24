How to watch today's Tottenham vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Both Tottenham and Everton will be eying their first Premier League win of the season when they square off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.
The Lilywhites were forced to split points in a two-goal draw against newly-promoted Leicester City, while the Toffees suffered a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Brighton.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Tottenham vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom
|NA
|United States
|Peacock Premium
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Canada
|Fubo
|Germany
|Sky Sports Premier League
|India
|Disney+ Hotstar VIP
|Spain
|DAZN
|Netherlands
|Viaplay
|South Africa
|SuperSport
The Premier League match between Tottenham and Everton will not be telecast in the UK.
In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Tottenham vs Everton kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 am ET / 3 pm BST
|Venue:
|Tottenham Hotspur Bridge
The Premier League match between Tottenham and Everton will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm BST on Saturday, August 24, 2024.
Team news & squadsGetty Images Sport
Tottenham team news
After his knock in the Leicester game, Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the game due to concussion protocols. So Yves Bissouma will come in as the replacement in midfield.
Fraser Forster is ruled out with a foot injury, while Pedro Porro could be fit for the weekend despite picking up a niggle last time out.
Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vicario, Whiteman, Austin
|Defenders:
|Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Spence, Davies, Phillips, Van de Ven
|Midfielders:
|Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Lo Celso, Sarr, Devine
|Forwards:
|Son, Richarlison, Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solomon, Odobert
Everton team news
Defender Ashley Young is suspended after seeing red in the Brighton loss, with Mason Holgate to deputise at right-back as a result.
Nathan Patterson, James Garner, Seamus Coleman, Jarrad Branthwaite and Yousseff Chermiti all occupy the club's infirmary, while James Tarkowski remains a doubt.
Everton possible XI: Pickford; Holgate, O'Brien, Keane, Mykolenko; Harrison, Iroegbunam, Doucoure, Gueye, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Virginia, Crellin, Tyrer, Begovic
|Defenders:
|Holgate, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Mykolenko
|Midfielders:
|Doucoure, Gueye, Iroegbunam
|Forwards:
|McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye, Harrison, Beto, Maupay, Lindstrom
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tottenham and Everton across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 3, 2024
|Everton 2-2 Tottenham
|Premier League
|December 23, 2023
|Tottenham 2-1 Everton
|Premier League
|April 3, 2023
|Everton 1-1 Tottenham
|Premier League
|October 15, 2022
|Tottenham 2-0 Everton
|Premier League
|March 7, 2022
|Tottenham 5-0 Everton
|Premier League