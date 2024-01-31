Tottenham vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Fresh from an FA Cup exit, Tottenham turn their focus to their Premier League campaign as they play host to Brentford on Wednesday.
Spurs suffered a 1-0 loss to Manchester City at the weekend, while the Bees enter the tie following a 3-2 league win over Nottingham Forest on January 20.
Tottenham vs Brentford kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|January 31, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Wednesday, January 31, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Tottenham team news
Son Heung-min (South Korea) continues to render his services at the Asian Cup, while midfield duo Pape Sarr (Senegal) and Yves Bissouma (Mali) are at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Meanwhile, Alejo Veliz, Manor Solomon and Giovani Lo Celso are out injured, but James Maddison returned from an ankle injury as a substitute against Man City.
Ben Davies is also available for selection again after making it to the bench last time out, while Richarlison should continue to lead the attack.
Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bentancur; Johnson, Kulusevski, Werner; Richarlison.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vicario, Lloris, Forster, Whiteman, Austin
|Defenders:
|Romero, Van de Ven, Dragusin, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson
|Midfielders:
|Hojbjerg, Skipp, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Maddison, Kulusevski
|Forwards:
|Richarlison, Werner, Gil, Johnson
Brentford team news
Ivan Toney's return was the best news for Brentford boss Thomas Frank, although Spurs loanee Sergio Reguilon will not be eligible for the game.
At the same time, full-backs Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey currently occupy the treatment room alongside Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade and Christian Norgaard.
Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddos and Frank Onyeka are all away on international duty.
Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Toney, Maupay.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Flekken, Strakosha, Valdimarsson, Belcombe
|Defenders:
|Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Zanka, Mee, Roerslev
|Midfielders:
|Janelt, Konak, Jensen, Dasilva, Baptiste, Trevitt, Yarmolyuk, Damsgaard
|Forwards:
|Toney, Lewis-Potter, Maupay, Olakigbe
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 13, 2023
|Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|May 20, 2022
|Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Brentford
|Premier League
|December 26, 2022
|Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|April 23, 2022
|Brentford 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|December 2, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Brentford
|Premier League