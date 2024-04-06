This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sporting vs Benfica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Sporting CP and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Primeira Liga leaders Sporting Lisbon will look to increase the gap on second-placed Benfica to four points when both teams meet in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday evening.

The two sides met in the Taca de Portugal semi-final at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday night, with the hosts ending a four-year wait to reach the final after a thrilling 4-3 aggregate win.

The Leoes are currently top of the table in the Primeira Liga, but are just one point ahead of Benfica, having played one game fewer than the Eagles.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sporting CP vs Benfica kick-off time

Date:Saturday, April 6, 2024
Kick-off time:8:30 pm BST
Venue:Estadio Jose Alvalade

Estadio Jose Alvalade will host the encounter between Sporting CP and Benfica on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

The two sides will kick off the clash at 8:30 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Sporting CP and Benfica will be available to watch on TrillerTV in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Sporting CP team news

Sporting Lisbon are still missing midfielder Pedro Goncalves, who hasn't seen any action since coming off with a injury midway through their Europa League match against Atalanta on March 14.

He is joined on the Leoes' absentee list by Spanish goalkeeper Antonio Adan, who has missed the past seven games due to a thigh issue. Viktor Gyokeres is enjoying a memorable season, scoring 36 goals in 41 games across all competitions, and could lead the line once again.

Sporting Lisbon possible XI: Israel; Diomande, Coates, Reis; Catamo, Hjulmand, Morita, Paulinho; Trincao, Gyokeres, Santos.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Adán, Israel, Pinto, Silva
Defenders:Inácio, Diomande, Fresneda, Coates, Quaresma, Reis, St. Juste, Neto, Pontelo, Muniz
Midfielders:Morita, Hjulmand, Santos, Bragança, Esgaio, Koindredi
Forwards:Gyökeres, Trincão, Gonçalves, Edwards, Paulinho, Catamo, Camacho, Tcherno Quenda, Ferreira Nel

Benfica team news

The visitors will have a full squad available for Saturday's derby clash. Tengstedt and Arthur Cabral will battle it out to spearhead the line here.

Benfica possible XI: Trubin; Bah, Morato, Otamendi, Aursnes; Luis, Neves; Di Maria, Silva, Mario; Leonardo.

Position

Players
Goalkeepers:Anatoliy Trubin, Samuel Soares, Léo Kokubo
Defenders:Otamendi, Silva, Carreras, Bernat, Morato, Bah, Aursnes, Araújo
Midfielders:Di María, Neres, Kökçü, Neves, Silva, Mário, Luís
Forwards:Leonardo, Cabral, Prestianni, Rollheiser, Tengstedt, Gouveia

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatch & ResultCompetition
03/04/24Benfica 2-2 SportingTaça de Portugal
01/03/24Sporting 2-1 BenficaTaça de Portugal
13/11/23Benfica 2-2 SportingLiga Portugal Betclic
22/05/23Sporting 2-2 BenficaLiga Portugal Betclic
15/01/23Benfica 2-2 SportingLiga Portugal Betclic

Useful links

