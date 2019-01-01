Soccer Saturday: Pundits, how to watch & Sky Sports TV show time

With broadcasters forbidden to televise 3pm matches in the UK, Soccer Saturday can get you up to speed on all the action you may have missed

A new Premier League campaign comes with a new season of Soccer Saturday, where the likes of Jeff Stelling and company keep you updated on the 3pm scores in the Premier League, Football League and beyond every Saturday afternoon.

Here's all you need to know about Soccer Saturday.

What is Soccer Saturday?

Soccer Saturday is a weekly television programme aired on Sky Sports during the course of the football season.

The show airs exclusively on Saturday afternoons with the bulk of the programme dedicated to covering the "3pm football blackout", where broadcasters are forbidden to televise top-flight matches from 3pm to 5pm.

The football blackout follows the rule that no Premier League, Football League or matches be broadcast on live television on Saturday between 2:45pm and 5:15pm. Games may be played on that day and on that time, but they are forbidden to be televised – with Saturday televised kick-offs mostly occurring at 12:30pm or 5:30pm.

This rule has been implemented to encourage the attendance of lower-league games.

And so, from 12pm each Saturday, Soccer Saturday gives running coverage and live commentary of the 3pm matches provided by the studio pundits, graphics showing updated live scores as well as insight by correspondents at the scattered football grounds across the country connected to the studio by video.

High-profile incidents, often occuring in the Premier League, are described out loud by the studio panel who watch the events unfold through their own individual monitors.

For the final 45 minutes of the programme the studio pundits discuss and recap the games they have been watching, and post-match interviews with players and managers are shown.

Who are the Soccer Saturday pundits?

Soccer Saturday has been presented by Jeff Stelling since 1994 (under its former name of Sports Saturday).

The regular team of pundits and studio analysts include Matt Le Tissier, Paul Merson, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas.

How can I watch Soccer Saturday?

Soccer Saturday is available to watch on Sky Sports News.

What time is Soccer Saturday?

Soccer Saturday airs from 12pm and lasts for up to six hours.