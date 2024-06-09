Slovakia vs Wales: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly between Slovakia and Wales, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Slovakia will conclude their Euro 2024 preparations with an international friendly against Wales at Stadion Antona Malatinskeho on Sunday.

Meanwhile, it's the Dragons' final game ahead of their run in the upcoming UEFA National League season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Slovakia vs Wales kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stadion Antona Malatinskeho

The international friendly between Slovakia and Wales will be played at Stadion Antona Malatinskeho in Trnava, Slovakia.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Sunday, June 9, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Slovakia vs Wales online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the international friendly between Slovakia and Wales is available to watch and stream online live through BBC iPlayer, Premier Sports 1, S4C, S4C Online and Premier Player.

Team news & squads

Slovakia team news

With Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka expected to start in between the sticks, Adam Obert and David Hancko are likely to feature in the back four.

There could also be starts reserved for the likes of Stanislav Lobotka, Ondrej Duda, Juraj Kucka and Robert Bozenik.

Slovakia possible XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Skriniar, Obert, Hancko; Duda, Lobotka, Kucka; Suslov, Haraslin, Bozenik.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Rodak, Ravas, Takac Defenders: Pekarik, Gyomber, Skriniar, Hancko, Vavro, Tomic, De Marco, Obert, Kosa, Kmet Midfielders: Kucka, Duda, Hrosovsky, Lobotka, Bero, Benes, Rigo, Holly, Kadak Forwards: Bozenik, Haraslin, Suslov, Schranz, Strelec, Duris, Polievka, Tupta, Sauer

Wales team news

The defensive duo of Connor Roberts and Joe Rodon withdrew from the squad due to injuries, with head coach Rob Page also set to miss out on players such as Wayne Hennessey, Ben Davies, Aaron Ramsey and Harry Wilson.

Rotations could benefit the likes of Danny Ward, Jordan James, Dan James and Brennan Johnson for Sunday's contest.

Wales possible XI: Ward; Low, Cabango, Ampadu; Stevens, J. James, Sheehan, Dasilva; Johnson, D. James, Moore.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, A. Davies, King Defenders: Mepham, Cabango, Low, Baker, Dasilva, Stevens Midfielders: Ampadu, J. James, Colwill, Sheehan, Savage, Crew Forwards: D. James, Moore, Johnson, Broadhead, Matondo, Burns, Cullen, Koumas

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Slovakia and Wales across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 10, 2019 Slovakia 1-1 Wales UEFA European Championship Qualifiers March 24, 2019 Wales 1-0 Slovakia UEFA European Championship Qualifiers June 11, 2016 Wales 2-1 Slovakia UEFA European Championship September 12, 2007 Slovakia 2-5 Wales UEFA European Championship Qualifiers October 7, 2006 Wales 1-5 Slovakia UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

