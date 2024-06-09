This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Slovakia vs Wales: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly between Slovakia and Wales, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Slovakia will conclude their Euro 2024 preparations with an international friendly against Wales at Stadion Antona Malatinskeho on Sunday.

Meanwhile, it's the Dragons' final game ahead of their run in the upcoming UEFA National League season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Slovakia vs Wales kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 9, 2024
Kick-off time:7:45 pm BST
Venue:Stadion Antona Malatinskeho

The international friendly between Slovakia and Wales will be played at Stadion Antona Malatinskeho in Trnava, Slovakia.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Sunday, June 9, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Slovakia vs Wales online - TV channels & live streams

BBC iPlayerWatch here
Premier Sports 1Watch here
S4CWatch here
S4C OnlineWatch here

In the UK, the international friendly between Slovakia and Wales is available to watch and stream online live through BBC iPlayer, Premier Sports 1, S4C, S4C Online and Premier Player.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Slovakia team news

With Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka expected to start in between the sticks, Adam Obert and David Hancko are likely to feature in the back four.

There could also be starts reserved for the likes of Stanislav Lobotka, Ondrej Duda, Juraj Kucka and Robert Bozenik.

Slovakia possible XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Skriniar, Obert, Hancko; Duda, Lobotka, Kucka; Suslov, Haraslin, Bozenik.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dubravka, Rodak, Ravas, Takac
Defenders:Pekarik, Gyomber, Skriniar, Hancko, Vavro, Tomic, De Marco, Obert, Kosa, Kmet
Midfielders:Kucka, Duda, Hrosovsky, Lobotka, Bero, Benes, Rigo, Holly, Kadak
Forwards:Bozenik, Haraslin, Suslov, Schranz, Strelec, Duris, Polievka, Tupta, Sauer

Wales team news

The defensive duo of Connor Roberts and Joe Rodon withdrew from the squad due to injuries, with head coach Rob Page also set to miss out on players such as Wayne Hennessey, Ben Davies, Aaron Ramsey and Harry Wilson.

Rotations could benefit the likes of Danny Ward, Jordan James, Dan James and Brennan Johnson for Sunday's contest.

Wales possible XI: Ward; Low, Cabango, Ampadu; Stevens, J. James, Sheehan, Dasilva; Johnson, D. James, Moore.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ward, A. Davies, King
Defenders:Mepham, Cabango, Low, Baker, Dasilva, Stevens
Midfielders:Ampadu, J. James, Colwill, Sheehan, Savage, Crew
Forwards:D. James, Moore, Johnson, Broadhead, Matondo, Burns, Cullen, Koumas

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Slovakia and Wales across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
October 10, 2019Slovakia 1-1 WalesUEFA European Championship Qualifiers
March 24, 2019Wales 1-0 SlovakiaUEFA European Championship Qualifiers
June 11, 2016Wales 2-1 SlovakiaUEFA European Championship
September 12, 2007Slovakia 2-5 WalesUEFA European Championship Qualifiers
October 7, 2006Wales 1-5 SlovakiaUEFA European Championship Qualifiers

Useful links

