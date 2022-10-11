Sir Jim Ratcliffe has claimed that he would have purchased Manchester United during the summer but the Glazer family had no intention of selling.

WHAT HAPPENED? As long as Manchester United's current owners are in place, there will always be a desire from the vast majority of fans inside Old Trafford for them to sell the club. They thought they might have gotten their wish in the summer when Ratcliffe declared his interest in purchasing the Red Devils but the Glazer family have continued to hold on.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking about that interest, the British billionaire told Financial Times: “I’m a lifelong Manchester United fan. I was there in that most remarkable match in 99 in Barcelona [the Champions League final against Bayern Munich]. That is deeply etched in my mind.

“Manchester United is owned by the Glazer family. I have met Joel and Avram. They are the nicest people, I have to say, proper gentlemen. They don’t want to sell it (the club). It’s owned by the six children of the father. If it had been for sale in the summer, yes we would probably have had a go following on from the Chelsea thing. But we can’t sit around hoping one day Manchester United will become available."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The potential purchase of arguably the biggest football club in Great Britain wouldn't be Ratcliffe's first foray into investing in a sports team. His Ineos group owns a third of Mercedes' Formula 1 team and they are also majority owners of Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Until the Glazers express a demand to sell the club, or receive an offer they can't refuse, they will remain the owners. The opposition to a sale has not changed as a result of a number of fan-led protests, but that may change as United supporters continue to show their displeasure towards the American family.