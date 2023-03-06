Should Bruno Fernandes be stripped of the Man Utd captaincy?

Bruno Fernandes has been heavily criticised following Manchester United's crushing Liverpool defeat. Should he be replaced as Red Devils captain?

How much things can change in a week! Just days after toasting their first silverware in nearly six years, Manchester United were brought crashing down to earth by their fiercest rivals, as Liverpool cruised to a 7-0 victory at Anfield.

None of the United players who featured in the humiliating defeat came out with any credit - as GOAL's player ratings prove - but there has been particularly pointed criticism levelled at Fernandes, who seemed to signal for a substitution when the going got tough in Merseyside.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville gave him both barrels after the game, and some have even called for the Portuguese to be stripped of the captaincy due to his petulant behaviour.

Are his critics right, or does Fernandes deserve another chance to prove his leadership credentials. Join the discussion below 👇